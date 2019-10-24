Italy pulls anti-missile battery from Turkey

Rome, October 24 - Italy is withdrawing its Samp-T anti-missile battery from Kahramanmaras, in Turkey, within the framework of the NATO mission 'Active Fence', Defence Undersecretary Angelo Tofalo said Thursday. The battery started use in 2016 and it was authorised by parliament until the end of this year, he recalled. The system, along with 130 Italian military staff, will come home on December 31, he said.