No regrets says Draghi

Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2019 | 17:35

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Naples
Cops discover new Camorra clan

Cops discover new Camorra clan

 
Milan
Italian night slalom takes show to Moscow

Italian night slalom takes show to Moscow

 
Rome
Man shot in head after robbery in Rome street dies

Man shot in head after robbery in Rome street dies

 
Rome
Man shot in head after robbery in Rome street dies

Man shot in head after robbery in Rome street dies

 
Reggio Calabria
Religion teacher arrested for scamming elderly

Religion teacher arrested for scamming elderly

 
Treviso
School installs turnstiles for pupil protection

School installs turnstiles for pupil protection

 
Ivrea
Man, 23, fakes kidnapping to get money from mother

Man, 23, fakes kidnapping to get money from mother

 
Rome
Man shot in head after robbery in Rome street dies

Man shot in head after robbery in Rome street dies

 
Rome
Italy pulls anti-missile battery from Turkey

Italy pulls anti-missile battery from Turkey

 
Rome
Expo 2020 goal to lure investments says Glisenti

Expo 2020 goal to lure investments says Glisenti

 
Rome
Man shot in head after robbery in Rome street dies

Man shot in head after robbery in Rome street dies

 

Il Biancorosso

Al San Nicola
Bari, altri 3 punti in cassaforte: Catanzaro battuto 2-0

Bari, altri 3 punti in cassaforte: Catanzaro battuto 2-0

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoL'informazione dal Miur
Taranto, chiusura Medicina: «Problemi di accreditamento»

Taranto, chiusura Medicina: «Problemi di accreditamento»

 
BariIl caso
Bari, inviava filmini porno alla figlia ed era violento con tutta la famiglia: arrestato 55enne

Bari, inviava filmini porno alla figlia ed era violento con tutta la famiglia: arrestato 55enne

 
Batnel Nordbarese
Trinitapoli, vandali nella cappella di famiglia del vicesindaco: si pensa a intimidazione

Trinitapoli, vandali nella cappella di famiglia del vicesindaco: si pensa a intimidazione

 
Potenzanel Potentino
Lagonegro, tenta di violentare e picchia la figliastra: arrestato 55enne

Lagonegro, tenta di violentare e picchia la figliastra: arrestato 55enne

 
Leccedemografia
Culle vuote e boom di emigrati: il Salento si spopola

Culle vuote e boom di emigrati: il Salento si spopola

 
Brindisil'allarme
Brindisi, topi nella scuola dell'infanzia: plesso chiuso per 2 giorni

Brindisi, topi nella scuola dell'infanzia: plesso chiuso per 2 giorni

 
FoggiaAeronautica militare
Foggia, problemi a un motore: drone «Predator» atterra in campagna

Foggia, problemi a un motore: drone «Predator» atterra in campagna

 
MateraLa manifestazione
A Matera nonni e nipoti in un girotondo per la vita e per la pace

A Matera nonni e nipoti in un girotondo per la vita e per la pace

 

i più letti

La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

Taranto, il bluff facoltà di Medicina: Rettore Bari dice stop a lezioni

Taranto, il bluff facoltà di Medicina: Rettore Bari dice stop a lezioni
Asl: rivedere decisione

Sanità, il duello tra il governatore e «Le Iene»: «L’ospedale di Terlizzi? Sarà riconvertito»

Sanità, duello tra Emiliano e «Le Iene»: «L’ospedale di Terlizzi? Sarà riconvertito». «Uno spreco»  VD

«Mi hanno licenziato, ora mi butto»: momenti di tensione sul Ponte Adriatico di Bari

Bari, «Mi hanno licenziato, mi butto giù»: panico sul Ponte Adriatico VD

Cerignola, fermato su statale: andava a 193 km/h, il limite era 90

Cerignola, fermato su statale: andava a 193 km/h, il limite era 90

Rome

No regrets says Draghi

Ask my wife about my future says retiring ECB chief

No regrets says Draghi

Rome, October 24 - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said Thursday he had no regrets after completing his eight year term at the head of the institution. "How do I feel? I feel like someone who has tried to respect the mandate in the best way possible," he said ahead of handing over to former IMF chief Christine Lagarde on November 1. "I have no regrets", he said. "I never threw in the sponge regarding the respecting the mandate". He said he did not have any advice to give to Lagarde. Asked about his future, he told reporters "ask my wife". During his term Draghi famously did "all that it takes" to preserve the euro and launched a massive bond-buying programme called quantitative easing to bolster the eurozone. High-debt countries like Italy should be prudent in their budget policies, Draghi said at his last press call. He also said that countries that can, like Germany, should use their budgets to boost growth. Draghi also said the main risk facing the global economy was a downturn. He added that the ECB was ready to modify its instruments. Draghi said the ECB's September package was justified by the latest data.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati