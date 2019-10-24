Italian technology for moon exploration - Fraccaro

Cops discover new Camorra clan
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Sanità, duello tra Emiliano e «Le Iene»: «L’ospedale di Terlizzi? Sarà riconvertito». «Uno spreco» VD
Rome
24 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 24 - Cabinte secretary with the space brofe Riccardo Fraccaro said Thursday that NASA and the Italian Space Agency had signed a joint declaration of intent including the use of Italian technology for the next moon landing in 2024. He said the technology to be used to explore the lunar soil would be Italian.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su