House approves save-sea law

Rome
24 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 24 - The House on Thursday approved the government's 'save-sea' law which encourages the collection of plastic in the sea and lakes and rivers and lays down measures for its recycling. The measure was approved by 242 votes to nil with 139 abstentions. The law is a highly anticipated move to help combat the climate crisis.
