High-debt countries should be prudent repeats Draghi

Rome, October 24 - High-debt countries like Italy should be prudent in their budget policies, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi repeated Thursday. He also said that countries that can, like Germany, should use their budgets to boost growth. Draghi also said the main risk facing the global economy was a downturn. He added that the ECB was ready to modify its instruments. Draghi said the ECB's September package was justified by the latest data.