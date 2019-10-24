M5S proposes recouping 5 bn from Church IMU
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Sanità, duello tra Emiliano e «Le Iene»: «L’ospedale di Terlizzi? Sarà riconvertito». «Uno spreco» VD
Rome
24 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 24 - The 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Thursday proposed recouping five billion euros in property taxes (IMU) from the Catholic Church. The M5S said they could get back unpaid ICI (IMU's predecessor) from 2006-2011 and levy IMU on commercially used property "that eludes taxation". They said they had a bill ready to be turned into a budget amendment.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su