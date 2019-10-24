Cybersecurity decree with golden power on 5G approved

M5S proposes recouping 5 bn from Church IMU
Rome
24 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 24 - The House on Thursday approved the government's cybersecurity decree by 269 votes to three with 137 abstentions. The decree institutes a national cybersecurity perimeter, boosts the government's powers (so-called golden power) and extends them to 5G and the bourse. The decree now moves to the Senate.
