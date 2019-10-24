Tennis: Gaudenzi picked as ATP head

M5S proposes recouping 5 bn from Church IMU
Rome
24 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 24 - Italy's Andrea Gaudenzi was elected new head of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) on Thursday. Gaudenzi, 46, former world No.18, was chosen unanimously by the board of the organisation that groups the world's male professional players. He will start a four-year term on January 1. "It's an honour," he said. "I can't wait to start working to guide the future of the circuit and make the success and popularity of this sport ever stronger, in one of the most extraordinary eras in the history of men's tennis.
