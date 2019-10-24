Train, plane, Rome bus, metro,trash strike on 'Black Friday'

M5S proposes recouping 5 bn from Church IMU
Rome
24 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 24 - Trains and planes across Italy will stop and Rome be hit by a bus, metro and trash collection strike on 'Black Friday' tomorrow, unions confirmed Thursday. Alitalia has already canceled 240 flights. Commuter trains will run in the 'guaranteed hours' of 06:00-09:00 and 18:00-21:00.
