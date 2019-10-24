Man shot in head after robbery in Rome street dies

Rome, October 24 - A 24-year-old man shot in the head after trying to defend his girlfriend from a robbery in a Rome street Wednesday night died in hospital Thursday. The man, who would have turned 25 in February, had been taken to San Giovanni Hospital in a critical condition. The man was reportedly walking along the street with his girlfriend when two men came up behind them, hit the woman in the back of the head with a blunt object and stole her backpack. Then, when the man tried to react, they shot him in the head from close range, police said. The man was operated on immediately but died early Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred at round 23:30 in via Teodoro Mommsen, in the Caffarella area of the Italian capital. Police are trying to track down the two men. If they are caught they will be charged with murder, police said.