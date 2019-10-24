Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2019 | 15:11

Rome

Almost 6mn pensioners on less than 1,000 a mt - INPS

285,000 with over 5,000

Almost 6mn pensioners on less than 1,000 a mt - INPS

Rome, October 24 - Pensions and social security agency INPS said Thursday that in Italy last year there were 5.8 million pensioners living on less than 1,000 euros a month. This was 36.3% of the total, it said. Some 285,445 pensioners had pensions above 5,000 euros a month, INPS said. Pension spending. overall, reached 293.3 billion euros. For the 36.3% with the lowest pensions, 40.2 billion euros was spent. For the 1.8% with the highest pensions, spending was 23.3 billion euros.

