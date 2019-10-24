Unions to discuss A. Mittal at ministry on Friday

Rome, October 24 - Italian Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli, has called trade unions FIOM, FIM and UILM to a meeting on Arcelor Mittal's former ILVA steelworks at Taranto on Friday. The meeting will focus on the uncertain future of the huge plant, Europe's biggest, after the cancellation of 'a legal shield' by a recent decree brought in to help enterprises survive. The plant is undergoing a costly environmental clean-up while hopefully saving jobs amid high cancer rates in Taranto linked to pollution from the works. Former interior minister Matteo Salvini, the far-right League party leader, said earlier this week that the lifting of the legal shield had doomed the plant. He said Premier Giuseppe Conte, 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio and Italia Viva leader Matteo Renzi have shown themselves to be "inept" on the possible closure of the Taranto plant and other former ILVA works in Liguria and Piedmont. "Closing the doors on Arcelor Mittal, without solving the environmental problems at Taranto and making us slaves of steel produced abroad, is madness," he said. "The League is on the side of the workers, of the 15,000 Puglian, Ligurian and Piedmontese families who risk finding themselves without jobs because of the ineptness of Renzi, Conte and Di Maio," he said. Davide Faraone of Italia Viva said the relevant legislation had been introduced by the last government, which featured Salvini as deputy premier as well as interior minister.