Fight anti-scientific beliefs says Mattarella

Rome, October 24 - Everyone should fight the ever-increasing spread of anti-scientific beliefs, President Sergio Mattarella said on Italian cancer research association AIRC's annual day for boosting research Thursday. "The fast-information society pushes us forwards but the rapid circulation of information can paradoxically generate also areas of disinformation and even the diffusion of anti-scientific beliefs and irrational fears which must be combatted because they can open up dangerous failures in this collective effort", he said. Italy has had problems with a strong anti-vax movement and recurrent beliefs in miracle cures for ailments including cancer. Palliative care must be boosted in Italy, especially in areas where treatment is lacking, Mattarella added. "Palliative care must be boosted especially in the areas of the country where support is most lacking," he said on the annual funding day of Italian cancer research association AIRC. "The sick person can never be abandoned, they are always entitled to humane treatment, to dignified assistance even when the illness cannot be cured," he said.