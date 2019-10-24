Soccer: Inter, Napoli win in Champions League

Rome, October 24 - Inter Milan and Napoli both won their Champions League clashes on Wednesday night. Inter beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez and, at the death, from Antonio Candreva. They are now joint second in Group F along with Dortmund, three points behind leaders Barcelona. Napoli won 3-2 at Salzburg with a goal from Lorenzo Insigne and a brace from Dries Mertens. Mertens' second allowed him to overtake Diego Maradona in the all-time Napoli goalscoring standings on 116 goals, five behind Marek Hamsik on 121. Napoli are top of Group E with seven points from three games, one point ahead of Liverpool and four clear of Salzburg.