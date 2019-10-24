Russia sanctions have failed - Banca Intesa Russia head

Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2019 | 12:27

Rome
Soccer: Inter, Napoli win in Champions League

Verona

Rome
No significant deviation in budget - Italy to EC

Rome
Man cited for flying drone over Trevi Fountain

Rome
Girl, 8, dies after bad turn at school

Rome
Jobless youth commits suicide after attending 'false course'

Rome
Salvini should say why in Moscow with Savoini - Conte

Rome
Trump never spoke to me about Russiagate says Conte

Rome
Barr verified US agents work says Conte

Rome
Const'nal court opens to permits for mafia lifers

Rome
Sandro Gozi quits as French PM advisor

Al San Nicola
Bari, altri 3 punti in cassaforte: Catanzaro battuto 2-0

Batnel Nordbarese
Trinitapoli, vandali nella cappella di famiglia del vicesindaco: si pensa a intimidazione

Tarantonel Tarantino
Lizzano, coltivava la marijuana a casa: arrestato 38enne

Potenzanel Potentino
Lagonegro, tenta di violentare e picchia la figliastra: arrestato 55enne

Leccedemografia
Culle vuote e boom di emigrati: il Salento si spopola

Brindisil'allarme
Brindisi, topi nella scuola dell'infanzia: plesso chiuso per 2 giorni

BariCarenze igienico-sanitarie
Bari, controlli dei cc: 50kg di alimenti sequestrati in supermercato, 2 ristoratori sanzionati

FoggiaAeronautica militare
Foggia, problemi a un motore: drone «Predator» atterra in campagna

MateraLa manifestazione
A Matera nonni e nipoti in un girotondo per la vita e per la pace

Verona

Verona, October 24 - The head of Banca Intesa Russia, Antonio Fallico, said Thursday that sanctions against Russia have failed. "Russia had become an economic dwarf and, according to the promoters of the sanctions, should have remained so, given the new economic and political weight acquired by Moscow over the last two decades: the operation has not reached its desired objectives," said Fallico, who is also president of the Conoscere Eurasia foundation. "The profound motivation for the sanctions consists in not allowing the Russian economy to recover and fly, becoming a dangerous commercial competitor at an international level," he said. The West slapped sanctions on Moscow because of its annexation of Crimea and intervention in eastern Ukraine. Fallico was speaking at the opening of a Euroasiatic forum in Verona.

