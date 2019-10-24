Russia sanctions have failed - Banca Intesa Russia head

Verona, October 24 - The head of Banca Intesa Russia, Antonio Fallico, said Thursday that sanctions against Russia have failed. "Russia had become an economic dwarf and, according to the promoters of the sanctions, should have remained so, given the new economic and political weight acquired by Moscow over the last two decades: the operation has not reached its desired objectives," said Fallico, who is also president of the Conoscere Eurasia foundation. "The profound motivation for the sanctions consists in not allowing the Russian economy to recover and fly, becoming a dangerous commercial competitor at an international level," he said. The West slapped sanctions on Moscow because of its annexation of Crimea and intervention in eastern Ukraine. Fallico was speaking at the opening of a Euroasiatic forum in Verona.