No significant deviation in budget - Italy to EC

Rome, October 24 - The 2020 budget bill does not entail any "significant deviation" from EU rules, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri wrote in Italy's reply to Commissioners Valdis Dombrovskis and Pierre Moscovici on the budget Thursday. The structural deficit shows a "slight deterioration" of 0.1%, he said. The output gap is worsening because the Italian economy will still be in a difficult situation, Gualtieri wrote. Further, there is a request for 0.2% of flexibility for exceptional events. The bill contains "quite prudent estimates," Gualtieri wrote. The objective, he said, is to surpass the estimates "by far". This applies both to spending curbs and tax compliance, Gualtieri said. The minister also said he was "confident" about a consolidation of public finances. Structural reforms, he said, will lead to a further drop in the bond spread, increasing savings and improving the structural deficit.