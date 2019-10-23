Trump never spoke to me about Russiagate says Conte

Rome, October 23 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told a press conference Wednesday he had told the parliamentary intelligence oversight committee COPASIR that US President Donald Trump "never" spoke to him about Russiagate. Conte said US Attorney General William Barr verified the work of US agents in two visits to Rome to talk to intelligence chiefs about the origins of the Russiagate case. He said he himself had never spoken to Barr, "not even on the telephone".