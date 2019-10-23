Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2019 | 21:08

Rome
Man cited for flying drone over Trevi Fountain

Rome
Girl, 8, dies after bad turn at school

Rome
Jobless youth commits suicide after attending 'false course'

Rome
Salvini should say why in Moscow with Savoini - Conte

Rome
Trump never spoke to me about Russiagate says Conte

Rome
Barr verified US agents work says Conte

Rome
Const'nal court opens to permits for mafia lifers

Rome
Sandro Gozi quits as French PM advisor

Genoa
Van breaks through guardrail in Genoa

Rome
Patuanelli signs Alitalia extension until Nov 21

Rome
Const'nal court opens to permits for mafia lifers

Il Bari fa indietro tutta: è un punto guadagnato

BariA popggofranco
Bari, auto dei magistrati su posti di polizia: fioccano le multe. «Faremo ricorso»

FoggiaAeronautica militare
Foggia, problemi a un motore: drone «Predator» atterra in campagna

Tarantocasa a luci rosse
Martina Franca, faceva prostituire sue connazionali: arrestata 46enne cinese

MateraLa manifestazione
A Matera nonni e nipoti in un girotondo per la vita e per la pace

BrindisiL'operazione dei cc
Pezze di Greco, vendono cerchi in lega online: ma è una truffa, 2 denunce

PotenzaRete ferroviaria
La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

Leccestartup
Dipendenza da social? Ci pensa un’app leccese: trasforma in gara il tempo passato off line

BatLa denuncia
Trani, carcere al collasso: occorre più personale

Trump never spoke to me about Russiagate says Conte

Rome, October 23 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told a press conference Wednesday he had told the parliamentary intelligence oversight committee COPASIR that US President Donald Trump "never" spoke to him about Russiagate. Conte said US Attorney General William Barr verified the work of US agents in two visits to Rome to talk to intelligence chiefs about the origins of the Russiagate case. He said he himself had never spoken to Barr, "not even on the telephone".

