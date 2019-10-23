Salvini should say why in Moscow with Savoini - Conte

Rome, October 23 - League leader Matteo Salvini should "clarify" why he was in Moscow with former spokesman Gianluca Savoini when the latter, chair of the Lombardy-Russia association, allegedly discussed Russian funding via oil kickbacks with three Russians in a Moscow hotel, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday. Conte told a press conference that it was "surprising" that Salvini was allegedly reluctant to clear up the 'Russian funding' case. A RAI TV programme, Report, on Monday said Salvini and Savoini were both involved in building up links with Russia and a transnational network of nationalist parties. Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Salvini has described the allegations that Savoini discussed getting 65 million dollars in oil kickbacks as "ridiculous". He has suggested that Savoini was acting alone.