Barr verified US agents work says Conte

Rome, October 23 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told a press conference Wednesday he had told the parliamentary intelligence oversight committee COPASIR that US Attorney General William Barr verified the work of US agents in two visits to Rome to talk to intelligence chiefs. He said he himself had never spoken to Barr, "not even on the telephone". Barr visited Rome in a bid to uncover elements in the Russiagate case. Conte said US inquiries were made "on the premise that the work of Italian authorities could never be called into question". US President Donald Trump "never" spoke to him about Russiagate, Conte said. The US asked for information in June, the premier said. In a meeting on September 27, Conte said, "it was clarified that in light of the inquiries made, our intelligence had no part in this affair (Russiagate), and we assured the USA that they had not part".