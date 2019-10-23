Sandro Gozi quits as French PM advisor
Rome
23 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 23 - Former Italian cabinet secretary Sandro Gozi on Wednesday quit as advisor to French Premier Edouard Philippe. "Since last Monday I have once more been the target of press revelations that have as their only purpose that of undermining my job and my professional activities," Gozi said.
