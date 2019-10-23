Patuanelli signs Alitalia extension until Nov 21

Rome, October 23 - Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli on Wednesday signed a "conditional" extension until November 21 of a deadline to present a binding offer for Alitalia asked by Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) and Atlantia. Rail group FS and motorway group Atlantia are aiming to rescue the troubled Italian airline along with Delta Airlines of the USA. Patuanelli set two conditions: 1) the direct intervention of the airline's extraordinary commissioners and immediate talks with bidders; and 2) a request for daily updates on progress in the talks.