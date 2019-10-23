Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2019 | 17:49

Rome
Patuanelli signs Alitalia extension until Nov 21

Rome
Const'nal court opens to permits for mafia lifers

Rome
RAI report into alleged Russia-League links under fire

Rome
Man cited for flying drone over Trevi Fountain

Rome
Rome
Another PD female MP subjected to social media hate

Rome
Patuanelli says will sign Alitalia extension

Rome
RAI report into alleged Russia-League links under fire

Oristano
Tourists evacuated after fire on Sardinia

Rome
Girl, 8, dies after bad turn at school

Orvieto
Govt wants to reduce debt in sustainable way-Gualtieri

la partita
Il Bari fa indietro tutta: è un punto guadagnato

BariSanità
Al Miulli intervento di chirurgia microinvasiva per la cura di un tumore dell'appendice

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, prof bacia alunna delle medie: la Cassazione lo condanna

Tarantocasa a luci rosse
Martina Franca, faceva prostituire sue connazionali: arrestata 46enne cinese

MateraLa manifestazione
A Matera nonni e nipoti in un girotondo per la vita e per la pace

BrindisiL'operazione dei cc
Pezze di Greco, vendono cerchi in lega online: ma è una truffa, 2 denunce

PotenzaRete ferroviaria
La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

Leccestartup
Dipendenza da social? Ci pensa un’app leccese: trasforma in gara il tempo passato off line

BatLa denuncia
Trani, carcere al collasso: occorre più personale

«Mi hanno licenziato, ora mi butto»: momenti di tensione sul Ponte Adriatico di Bari

Lorenzo tarantino con la media del 10 per tutti gli anni di scuola: premiato da Mattarella

Taranto, il bluff facoltà di Medicina: Rettore Bari dice stop a lezioni

La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

Cerignola, fermato su statale: andava a 193 km/h, il limite era 90

Patuanelli signs Alitalia extension until Nov 21

Patuanelli signs Alitalia extension until Nov 21

Rome, October 23 - Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli on Wednesday signed a "conditional" extension until November 21 of a deadline to present a binding offer for Alitalia asked by Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) and Atlantia. Rail group FS and motorway group Atlantia are aiming to rescue the troubled Italian airline along with Delta Airlines of the USA.

