Another PD female MP subjected to social media hate

Rome, October 23 - Another female MP in the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) has been targeted by a hater on social media. This time it was the turn of former Friuli governor Debora Serracchiani who was subjected to sexist insults by a hater calling himself Alberto. Earlier this week PD Senator Monica Cirinnà, who led a battle to introduce civil unions for same-sex couples and is now campaigning on end-of-life issues, was targeted by a hater who said he wished she got lung cancer.