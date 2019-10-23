Govt wants to reduce debt in sustainable way-Gualtieri

Orvieto, October 23 - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Wednesday that the government wants to reduce Italy's huge public debt, while stressing that trying to do so with big public spending cuts that would further depress the nation's sluggish growth would be counterproductive. "We are reducing debt, but we're doing it the right way, via a softer path, because it must be sustainable in economic terms," Gualtieri said during a visit to Orvieto. "The reduction must be gradual and sustainable to prevent it having a negative impact on growth".