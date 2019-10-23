Man found dead in wood at Rome hospital

RAI report into alleged Russia-League links under fire
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
23 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 23 - A man was found dead Wednesday in a small wood on the premises of Rome's San Camillo Hospital. The body was found not far from the building that houses the hospital's cafeteria. Police said he may have died of an overdose. A belt was tied around his arm and a syringe was found close to the body.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su