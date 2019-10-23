Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2019 | 16:10

Rome
RAI report into alleged Russia-League links under fire

Oristano
Tourists evacuated after fire on Sardinia

Rome
Girl, 8, dies after bad turn at school

Orvieto
Govt wants to reduce debt in sustainable way-Gualtieri

Rome
Man found dead in wood at Rome hospital

Cagliari
Man accused of domestic abuse kills self

Rome

Awaiting revocation of Carminati 41 bis - lawyer

 
Vatican City
Pope appeals for peace in Chile

Modena
Murder probe for charred body at Modena

Florence
3 probed in 19-yr-old girl's disco drugs death

Rome
Nine jailed after Mondo di Mezzo sentence

la partita
Il Bari fa indietro tutta: è un punto guadagnato

BariL'intervista
Gervasoni: «Gli operai a destra, la sinistra con Greta. Emiliano populista come il dem Sanders»

FoggiaTruffa
Si finge postino e truffa 5 anziani nel Foggiano: arrestato 31enne

Tarantocasa a luci rosse
Martina Franca, faceva prostituire sue connazionali: arrestata 46enne cinese

MateraLa manifestazione
A Matera nonni e nipoti in un girotondo per la vita e per la pace

BrindisiL'operazione dei cc
Pezze di Greco, vendono cerchi in lega online: ma è una truffa, 2 denunce

PotenzaRete ferroviaria
La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

Leccestartup
Dipendenza da social? Ci pensa un’app leccese: trasforma in gara il tempo passato off line

BatLa denuncia
Trani, carcere al collasso: occorre più personale

«Mi hanno licenziato, ora mi butto»: momenti di tensione sul Ponte Adriatico di Bari

Lorenzo tarantino con la media del 10 per tutti gli anni di scuola: premiato da Mattarella

Taranto, il bluff facoltà di Medicina: Rettore Bari dice stop a lezioni

Asl: rivedere decisione

Cerignola, fermato su statale: andava a 193 km/h, il limite era 90

La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

Vatican City

Pope appeals for peace in Chile

Tackle difficulties that have spawned crisis says Francis

Vatican City, October 23 - Pope Francis on Wednesday appealed for an end to the violence in Chile where clashes between security forces and protesters have left at least 15 people dead. "I am following with concern what is happening in Chile," the pope said at his weekly general audience. "I hope that, by putting an end to the violent demonstrations, via dialogue they may work to find solutions to the crisis and tackle the difficulties that have spawned it, for the good of the whole population", he said. In other remarks at the audience in a sunny and warm St Peter's Square, Francis said that conflicts within the Church must be resolved with dialogue. "The ecclesial method for the resolution of conflicts is based on dialogue made of careful and patient listening and discernment made in the light of the (Holy) Spirit," he said. He also said the Church was not a fortress and always had its doors open. "The Church is not a fortress, but a tent capable of widening its space and giving access to all," he said. "The Church is 'outgoing', or it is not a Church," he said. "When i See a church with its doors closed it is a bad sign, churches must always have their doors open".

