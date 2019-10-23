Pope appeals for peace in Chile

Vatican City, October 23 - Pope Francis on Wednesday appealed for an end to the violence in Chile where clashes between security forces and protesters have left at least 15 people dead. "I am following with concern what is happening in Chile," the pope said at his weekly general audience. "I hope that, by putting an end to the violent demonstrations, via dialogue they may work to find solutions to the crisis and tackle the difficulties that have spawned it, for the good of the whole population", he said. In other remarks at the audience in a sunny and warm St Peter's Square, Francis said that conflicts within the Church must be resolved with dialogue. "The ecclesial method for the resolution of conflicts is based on dialogue made of careful and patient listening and discernment made in the light of the (Holy) Spirit," he said. He also said the Church was not a fortress and always had its doors open. "The Church is not a fortress, but a tent capable of widening its space and giving access to all," he said. "The Church is 'outgoing', or it is not a Church," he said. "When i See a church with its doors closed it is a bad sign, churches must always have their doors open".