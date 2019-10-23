Murder probe for charred body at Modena

Modena, October 23 - Modena prosecutors have opened a murder probe after the charred boy of a man was found in a burned out car on the outskirts of the Emilian city Tuesday, judicial sources said. Police said they were "ever more convinced" the body belonged to a 61-year-old pensioner from Sassuolo. But official confirmation of this is still lacking, they said. The probe is for now against person or persons unknown, judicial sources said. The full results of an autopsy are yet to be released.