Govt moving forward on regional autonomy says Boccia

Rome, October 23 - Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia told an ANSA Forum on Wednesday that the government was moving forward with plans to grant greater autonomy to Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna. "Today I will pass the acts on autonomy to the parliamentary committees," Boccia told the forum. The regions concerned have complained the government has been dragging its heels on their autonomy drives, which were backed by referenda in Lombardy and Veneto. The executive has said any moves to grant greater autonomy to some parts of Italy must not create first-class and second-class regions. Boccia said a "framework law" on autonomy will be in parliament by the end of the year. He said this would set "the perimeter within which the agreements that apply autonomy must enter". The minister, a member of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), defended the 2020 budget bill, which has caused friction between the parties supporting Premier Giuseppe Conte's government. "The budget puts the country in a situation of safety," said Boccia. "Two months ago we were on a (State bond) spread roller coaster. "All the parties of government must wear the badge of having averted an increase in value-added tax set to kick in next year".