3 probed in 19-yr-old girl's disco drugs death

Florence, October 23 - Three people have been placed under investigation for the death of a 19-year-old girl from a drink and drugs overdose in a disco near Florence on the night of Saturday and Sunday last, judicial sources said Wednesday. The owner of the discotheque, the alleged pusher who gave the girl the drugs and a third person are being probed, they said. The owner, a woman, is accused of failing to prevent the drug distribution. They are all accused of death in consequence of another crime and drug's pushing. The suspected pusher has been identified, police said. His current whereabouts are unknown, they said. The disco is at Sovigliana a Vinci, near Florence. An autopsy is set to be ordered Wednesday afternoon.