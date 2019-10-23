Soccer: Ibrahimovic 'a desire' says De Laurentiis

Rome, October 23 - Napoli Chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis said Wednesday Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a "desire" for the southern Italian club. Ibrahimovic in Naples "is not a dream, it is a desire," De Laurentiis told Sky TV in Salzburg, where the Neapolitans will play their third Champion League group game tonight. The Sweden great, 38, is currently captaining the LA Galaxy where he has scored 39 goals in as many games this calendar year. De Laurentiis said: "He's a friend, I spent an incredible evening with him in Los Angeles. "Seeing him in sky blue could be a desire more than a suggestion, it depends on him. "We've been talking about it for a few months." Ibrahimovic's past clubs include Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, PSG, AC Milan and Manchester United. He played 116 times for Sweden between 2001 and 2016, scoring a record 62 goals.