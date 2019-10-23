Pope urges to end violence in Chile
Vatican City
23 Ottobre 2019
Vatican City, October 23 - Pope Francis expressed concern for violent clashes that have racked Chile, calling for dialogue to solve the crisis during his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square on Wednesday. "I am following with concern what is happening in Chile", the pontiff said. "I hope that, by ending violent demonstrations, through dialogue" solutions to the crisis can be found "by dealing with the difficulties that generated it, for the sake of the entire population".
