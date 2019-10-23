13 arrested for using kids to sell drugs near schools

Crotone, October 23 - Carabinieri police in Crotone on Wednesday carried out an operation in Calabria and in other regions to arrest 13 people accused of belonging to a criminal organization that sold drugs near schools, exploiting minors. The arrest warrants were issued by a preliminary investigations judge (GIP) in the Calabrian city of Catanzaro, at the request of DDA anti-mafia investigators. The alleged criminal organization targeted by the so-called 'Acquamala' operation was based in the Rom district of Crotone called Acquabona and sold drugs near schools, using minors, investigative sources said. Overall, 10 people were detained while three others were placed under house arrest. Carabinieri police also carried out search operations involving all 57 people who are currently under investigation.