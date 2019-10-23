Soccer: Dybala the hero as Juve rally to beat Lokomotiv

Rome, October 23 - Juventus kept their Champions League campaign on track on Tuesday with a 2-1 comeback win over Lokomotiv Moscow thanks to a late double by Paulo Dybala. The Argentina forward curled the ball into the corner from outside the box to cancel out Alexei Miranchuk's first-half opener for the visitors. He then thrashed home the rebound of a parried shot by Alex Sandro to claim victory for the Turin giants. Juve are joint top of Group D alongside Atlético Madrid with seven points from three games. Atalanta's nightmare debut campaign in the Champions League continued with a 5-1 drubbing at Manchester City. The Bergamo side are bottom of Group C after losing all three games so far.