Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2019 | 12:29

Rome
Soccer: Dybala the hero as Juve rally to beat Lokomotiv

Rome
Mondo di Mezzo case wasn't mafia rules top court

Lecce
Postwoman found with hundreds of letters at home

Treviso
School students to have 'anti-racism' DNA tests

Padua
Priest removed after posting sex snaps on parents chat room

Rome
Renzi-Conte-Di Maio inept on A.Mittal says Salvini

Milan
6-yr-old dead after stairwell fall

Lecce
Postwoman found with hundreds of letters at home

Modena
Charred body found in car in Modena

Rome
Soccer: Further inquiries into Vieira monkey chants

Rome
Renzi says wants 50 IV MPs by year end

la partita
Il Bari fa indietro tutta: è un punto guadagnato

BrindisiL'operazione dei cc
Pezze di Greco, vendono cerchi in lega online: ma è una truffa, 2 denunce

BariDal 25 al 27 ottobre
Al Politecnico di Bari arriva Need Next: il primo «hackathon» di idee su tecnologia e futuro

TarantoIl furto
Taranto, ruba in un appartamento: arrestato 34enne

MateraI dati
Matera 2019, per l'Istat è il polo d'attrazione per la cultura lucana

PotenzaRete ferroviaria
La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

Leccestartup
Dipendenza da social? Ci pensa un’app leccese: trasforma in gara il tempo passato off line

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, mega appalto pulizie: il Tar boccia la gara da 2,6 mln

BatLa denuncia
Trani, carcere al collasso: occorre più personale

«Mi hanno licenziato, ora mi butto»: momenti di tensione sul Ponte Adriatico di Bari

Lorenzo tarantino con la media del 10 per tutti gli anni di scuola: premiato da Mattarella

Taranto, il bluff facoltà di Medicina: Rettore Bari dice stop a lezioni

Cerignola, fermato su statale: andava a 193 km/h, il limite era 90

Melfi, 7 anni in Tribunale per riscuotere la vincita alla slot: avrà 500mila euro

Rome

Atalanta thumped 5-1 at Manchester City for another loss

Rome, October 23 - Juventus kept their Champions League campaign on track on Tuesday with a 2-1 comeback win over Lokomotiv Moscow thanks to a late double by Paulo Dybala. The Argentina forward curled the ball into the corner from outside the box to cancel out Alexei Miranchuk's first-half opener for the visitors. He then thrashed home the rebound of a parried shot by Alex Sandro to claim victory for the Turin giants. Juve are joint top of Group D alongside Atlético Madrid with seven points from three games. Atalanta's nightmare debut campaign in the Champions League continued with a 5-1 drubbing at Manchester City. The Bergamo side are bottom of Group C after losing all three games so far.

