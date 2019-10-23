Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2019 | 12:32

Rome
Soccer: Dybala the hero as Juve rally to beat Lokomotiv

Soccer: Dybala the hero as Juve rally to beat Lokomotiv

 
Rome
Mondo di Mezzo case wasn't mafia rules top court

Mondo di Mezzo case wasn't mafia rules top court

 
Lecce
Postwoman found with hundreds of letters at home

Postwoman found with hundreds of letters at home

 
Treviso
School students to have 'anti-racism' DNA tests

School students to have 'anti-racism' DNA tests

 
Padua
Priest removed after posting sex snaps on parents chat room

Priest removed after posting sex snaps on parents chat room

 
Rome
Renzi-Conte-Di Maio inept on A.Mittal says Salvini

Renzi-Conte-Di Maio inept on A.Mittal says Salvini

 
Milan
6-yr-old dead after stairwell fall

6-yr-old dead after stairwell fall

 
Lecce
Postwoman found with hundreds of letters at home

Postwoman found with hundreds of letters at home

 
Modena
Charred body found in car in Modena

Charred body found in car in Modena

 
Rome
Soccer: Further inquiries into Vieira monkey chants

Soccer: Further inquiries into Vieira monkey chants

 
Rome
Renzi says wants 50 IV MPs by year end

Renzi says wants 50 IV MPs by year end

 

la partita
Il Bari fa indietro tutta: è un punto guadagnato

Il Bari fa indietro tutta: è un punto guadagnato

 

A Marconia di Pisticci
Matera, hashish e 12mila euro nascosti nella moto: arrestato

Matera, hashish e 12mila euro nascosti nella moto: arrestato

 
Brindisi L'operazione dei cc
Pezze di Greco, vendono cerchi in lega online: ma è una truffa, 2 denunce

Pezze di Greco, vendono cerchi in lega online: ma è una truffa, 2 denunce

 
Bari Dal 25 al 27 ottobre
Al Politecnico di Bari arriva Need Next: il primo «hackathon» di idee su tecnologia e futuro

Al Politecnico di Bari arriva Need Next: il primo «hackathon» di idee su tecnologia e futuro

 
Taranto Il furto
Taranto, ruba in un appartamento: arrestato 34enne

Taranto, ruba in un appartamento: arrestato 34enne

 
Potenza Rete ferroviaria
La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

 
Lecce startup
Dipendenza da social? Ci pensa un'app leccese: trasforma in gara il tempo passato off line

Dipendenza da social? Ci pensa un’app leccese: trasforma in gara il tempo passato off line

 
Foggia Il caso
Foggia, mega appalto pulizie: il Tar boccia la gara da 2,6 mln

Foggia, mega appalto pulizie: il Tar boccia la gara da 2,6 mln

 
Bat La denuncia
Trani, carcere al collasso: occorre più personale

Trani, carcere al collasso: occorre più personale

 

Rome

Mondo di Mezzo case wasn't mafia rules top court

Cassation says Rome gang guilty of 'simple' criminal association

Mondo di Mezzo case wasn't mafia rules top court

Rome, October 23 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Tuesday reversed a lower court's verdict and ruled that the people convicted in the huge 'Mondo di Mezzo' (Middle World) corruption case in Rome were not guilty of mafia association. As a result the sentences of the two ringleaders of the gang, which got its hands city contracts worth millions, ranging from the running of Roma and migrant camps to waste management and maintaining green areas, will have to be re-calculated. At the appeals level, former gangster and ex-member of the NAR right-wing terrorist group Massimo Carminati was given a term of 14 years and six months. The term of leftwing cooperatives chief Salvatore Buzzi was 18 years, four months. The case was initially nicknamed 'Capital Mafia' after prosecutors said it regarded organized crime. In the first sentence, judges had aid there were two separate criminal organisations in the case and they were not mafia-like in nature. But the appeals verdict said had mafia association was involved, before the supreme court reversed that reversal. The ringleaders were caught on a wiretap saying they could make more on Roma and migrant camps than from drugs. Mondo di Mezzo refers to Carminati's nickname for the demi-monde he operated in. Some former members of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) were also involved in the 'Mondo di Mezzo' case and in February former centre-right Rome Mayor Gianni Alemanno got six years for illegal financing corruption in a separate case linked to it. In Italy sentences do not usually become effective until the appeals process has been exhausted.

