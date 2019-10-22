School students to have 'anti-racism' DNA tests

Postwoman found with hundreds of letters at home
Treviso
22 Ottobre 2019
Treviso, October 22 - High school students in Treviso are set to have 'anti-racism' DNA tests to find out their ethnic heritage in other parts of the world, the school said Tuesday. A science teacher at the Pio X classical high school ill conduct the 'genetics in the population' tests which are aimed at combating racial discrimination, it said.
