Renzi-Conte-Di Maio inept on A.Mittal says Salvini

Rome, October 22 - Premier Giuseppe Conte, 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio and Italia Viva leader Matteo Renzi have shown themselves to be "inept" on the possible closure of the former ILVA steelworks in Taranto owned by ArcelorMittal, League leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday. "Closing the doors on Arcelor Mittal, without solving the environmental problems at Taranto and making us slaves of steel produced abroad, is madness," he said. "The League is on the side of the workers, of the 15,000 Puglian, Ligurian and Piedmontese families who risk finding themselves without jobs because of the ineptness of Renzi, Conte and Di Maio," he said.,