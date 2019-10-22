Charred body found in car in Modena

Priest removed after posting sex snaps on parents chat room
22 Ottobre 2019
Modena, October 22 - The charred remains of a human body were found early on Tuesday in a burned car in the northern city of Modena, sources said. Investigators were not initially able to say whether the deceased was a woman or a man. But they later said they thought it was a 61-year-old man from Sassuolo.
