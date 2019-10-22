Renzi says wants 50 IV MPs by year end

Rome, October 22 - Ex-premier and former centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Tuesday he wanted to reach a target of 50 MPs for his new centrist Italia Viva (IV) party by the end of the year. IV currently has 41 MPs, 26 deputies and 15 Senators, following the split from the PD. Renzi also said he wanted to have 100 mayors by year's end.