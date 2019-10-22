Soccer: Further inquiries into Vieira monkey chants

Rome, October 22 - Italy's sporting judge on Tuesday ordered further inquiries into alleged monkey chants from Roma fans against Sampdoria's Portuguese-English midfielder Ronaldo Vieira at the weekend. Like in several other cases this season, there was no immediate sanction. The match at the Olimpico ended in a goalless draw. Vieira, 19, was born in Guinea-Bissau and has dual British-Portuguese nationality. He has three England under-21 caps.