Tests to verify if 6-yr-old dead after stairwell fall

Milan, October 22 - Doctors at Milan's Niguarda Hospital on Tuesday started running checks to verify whether a six-year-old who fell down a school stairwell last week is clinically dead, sources said. The child is thought to have fallen while climbing over the railing of the stairs at the height of the second floor at the Pirelli school in Milan. The child had left the classroom and was alone when he fell, sources said. School regulations lay down that children must be accompanied by teachers or janitors when they leave the classroom. Milan prosecutors said they had opened an investigation into possible failure to respect safety regulations at the school. The boy is in "very serious" condition in intensive care after an operation on severe concussion, hospital sources said. He also suffered internal injuries and a pelvic fracture. ++ Bimbo precipitato: avviati accertamenti morte ++ MILANO MILANO , 21 OTT - Sono stati avviati alle 9 e 53 gli accertamenti per dichiarare la morte del bimbo di sei anni precipitato dalle scale della scuola Pirelli di Milano nei giorni scorsi. Il piccolo era stato portato all'ospedale Niguarda dove era stato operato d'urgenza per diminuire la pressione intracranica. - A six-year-old child is in critical condition in hospital after falling down a stairwell at a school in Milan. The child is thought to have fallen while climbing over the railing of the stairs at the height of the second floor at the Pirelli school in via Goffredo da Bussero. The child had left the classroom and was alone when he fell, sources said. School regulations lay down that children must be accompanied by teachers or janitors when they leave the classroom. Milan prosecutors said they had opened an investigation into possible failure to respect safety regulations at the school. The boy is in "very serious" condition in intensive care after an operation on severe concussion, hospital sources said. He also suffered internal injuries and a pelvic fracture.