Palermo
10 drugs arrests in Palermo

Genoa
Soccer: Genoa sack Andreazzoli, Motta set to take over

Treviso
School students to have 'anti-racism' DNA tests

Rome
V.many girls report revenge porn - police

Milan
Tests to verify if 6-yr-old dead after stairwell fall

Rome
Jail for big tax dodgers crux for M5S - Di Maio

Milan
Soccer: Play Dortmund without regrets - Conte

Ancona
Trains slowed by deer on tracks

Catania
12 drugs arrests in Catania

Milan
Woman reports rape in Milan

Rome
Use innovation to fight underground economy - Mattarella

BariEconomia
Bari, addio a un altro locale storico: dopo 25 anni chiude il Sestriere Cafe

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, nascondevano nello scantinato pistola e katane

BrindisiL'arresto
Brindisi, perseguitano giovane dopo prestito: coppia finisce in manette

LecceL'operazione
Tricase, a casa droga e posta mai consegnata: dipendente delle Poste e figlio in carcere

HomeCriminalità
San Severo, sabotaggi a cantine,: scatta la gara di solidarietà per salvare azienda

PotenzaSicurezza in città
Potenza, 20 «occhi elettronici» per contrastare lo spaccio davanti le scuole

MateraL'intervista
Matera, Mariolina Venezia svela la «sua» Imma Tataranni

BatIn municipio
Barletta, «Rimpastino-bis» nella Giunta Cannito: esce Lacerenza entra Salvemini

Bari, falciato a raffiche di kalashinkov: 16 anni alla nipote del boss

Melfi, 7 anni in Tribunale per riscuotere la vincita alla slot: avrà 500mila euro

Lecce, eredità contesa dello zio: indagati noto avvocato e suo padre

Bari, fece uccidere ex amante davanti all'Amiu: chiesto ergastolo per imprenditrice

L'eroe di Alberobello: «Giuseppe salvò la mia bimba nel naufragio della Costa Concordia»

Rome

Use innovation to fight underground economy - Mattarella

Relaunch climate of trust says in message to Confesercenti

Rome, October 22 - President Sergio Mattarella said in a message to retail group Confesercenti Tuesday that innovation should be used to combat the underground economy. "Relaunching a climate of trust for families and businesses appears indispensable," he said. He said this could be done by "using to the best the opportunities offered by digital innovation for an effective action of combatting counterfeiting and parallel economies." These underground activities, he said, "subtract significant fiscal resources from the community." The head of State said "the transformations ongoing in the distributive system underscore the significance of the issue of equity and social justice in the sector". Mattarella's message was sent to the AGM of Confesercenti. Confesercenti an association representing companies in commerce, tourism and services, as well as artisans and small firms in catering and shops.

