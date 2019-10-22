Use innovation to fight underground economy - Mattarella

Rome, October 22 - President Sergio Mattarella said in a message to retail group Confesercenti Tuesday that innovation should be used to combat the underground economy. "Relaunching a climate of trust for families and businesses appears indispensable," he said. He said this could be done by "using to the best the opportunities offered by digital innovation for an effective action of combatting counterfeiting and parallel economies." These underground activities, he said, "subtract significant fiscal resources from the community." The head of State said "the transformations ongoing in the distributive system underscore the significance of the issue of equity and social justice in the sector". Mattarella's message was sent to the AGM of Confesercenti. Confesercenti an association representing companies in commerce, tourism and services, as well as artisans and small firms in catering and shops.