Soccer: Play Dortmund without regrets - Conte

Milan, October 22 - Inter coach Antonio Conte said Tuesday the Nerazzurri would play Borussia Dortmund in their third Champions League group match Wednesday so as "not to have regrets". Inter are joint bottom of Group F with Slavia Prague on one point thanks to a draw with the Czechs last month. Barcelona, who beat Inter 2-1 earlier this month, are joint top on four points with Dortmund, who won 2-0 in Prague. Inter produced a fine display in Barcelona and led through Lautaro Martinez before falling to two Luis Suarez goals. "I don't know if repeating the performance in Barcelona will be enough to win" against Prague, Conte said. "We have to give it our all and not have regrets at the end of the match". "We have to play to the limit of our abilities. "It's an extremely difficult tournament and we are trying to start a path in Champions too". "We don't have a lot of experience but we want to play the game without having any regrets. Inter set the pace in Serie A this season before losing to Juve in the 'derby of Italy' and falling a point behind the Bianconeri.