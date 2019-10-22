Martedì 22 Ottobre 2019 | 16:58

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Palermo
10 drugs arrests in Palermo

10 drugs arrests in Palermo

 
Genoa
Soccer: Genoa sack Andreazzoli, Motta set to take over

Soccer: Genoa sack Andreazzoli, Motta set to take over

 
Treviso
School students to have 'anti-racism' DNA tests

School students to have 'anti-racism' DNA tests

 
Rome
V.many girls report revenge porn - police

V.many girls report revenge porn - police

 
Milan
Tests to verify if 6-yr-old dead after stairwell fall

Tests to verify if 6-yr-old dead after stairwell fall

 
Rome
Jail for big tax dodgers crux for M5S - Di Maio

Jail for big tax dodgers crux for M5S - Di Maio

 
Milan
Soccer: Play Dortmund without regrets - Conte

Soccer: Play Dortmund without regrets - Conte

 
Ancona
Trains slowed by deer on tracks

Trains slowed by deer on tracks

 
Catania
12 drugs arrests in Catania

12 drugs arrests in Catania

 
Milan
Woman reports rape in Milan

Woman reports rape in Milan

 
Rome
Use innovation to fight underground economy - Mattarella

Use innovation to fight underground economy - Mattarella

 

Il Biancorosso

la partita
Il Bari fa indietro tutta: è un punto guadagnato

Il Bari fa indietro tutta: è un punto guadagnato

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariEconomia
Bari, addio a un altro locale storico: dopo 25 anni chiude il Sestriere Cafe

Bari, addio a un altro locale storico: dopo 25 anni chiude il Sestriere Cafe

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, nascondevano nello scantinato pistola e katane

Taranto, nascondevano nello scantinato pistola e katane

 
BrindisiL'arresto
Brindisi, perseguitano giovane dopo prestito: coppia finisce in manette

Brindisi, perseguitano giovane dopo prestito: coppia finisce in manette

 
LecceL'operazione
Tricase, a casa droga e posta mai consegnata: dipendente delle Poste e figlio in carcere

Tricase, a casa droga e posta mai consegnata: dipendente delle Poste e figlio in carcere

 
HomeCriminalità
San Severo, sabotaggi a cantine,: scatta la gara di solidarietà per salvare azienda

San Severo, sabotaggi a cantine,: scatta la gara di solidarietà per salvare azienda

 
PotenzaSicurezza in città
Potenza, 20 «occhi elettronici» per contrastare lo spaccio davanti le scuole

Potenza, 20 «occhi elettronici» per contrastare lo spaccio davanti le scuole

 
MateraL'intervista
Matera, Mariolina Venezia svela la «sua» Imma Tataranni

Matera, Mariolina Venezia svela la «sua» Imma Tataranni

 
BatIn municipio
Barletta, «Rimpastino-bis» nella Giunta Cannito: esce Lacerenza entra Salvemini

Barletta, «Rimpastino-bis» nella Giunta Cannito: esce Lacerenza entra Salvemini

 

i più letti

Bari, falciato a raffiche di kalashinkov: 16 anni alla nipote del boss

Bari, falciato a raffiche di kalashinkov: 16 anni alla nipote del boss

Melfi, 7 anni in Tribunale per riscuotere la vincita alla slot: avrà 500mila euro

Melfi, 7 anni in Tribunale per riscuotere la vincita alla slot: avrà 500mila euro

Lecce, eredità contesa dello zio: indagati noto avvocato e suo padre

Lecce, eredità contesa dello zio: indagati noto avvocato e suo padre

Bari, fece uccidere ex amante davanti all'Amiu: chiesto ergastolo per imprenditrice

Bari, fece uccidere ex amante davanti all'Amiu: chiesto ergastolo per imprenditrice

L'eroe di Alberobello: «Giuseppe salvò la mia bimba nel naufragio della Costa Concordia»

L'eroe di Alberobello: «Giuseppe salvò la mia bimba nel naufragio della Costa Concordia»

Rome

Jail for big tax dodgers crux for M5S - Di Maio

Terms of up to 8 yrs for evasion over 100,000 euros

Jail for big tax dodgers crux for M5S - Di Maio

Rome, October 22 - Setting jail terms for big tax dodgers in the 2020 budget is a "cultural crux" for the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), M5S leader and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. "We didn't want to cause a row in the last few days but there was the question of sending a cultural signal, we have always said that you don't fight tax evasion by picking on small tax evaders," he said. "The M5S couldn't allow (the government) to carry forward measures, perhaps fair, on the small dodgers and then give up on prosecuting the big, untouchable ones". The government agreed overnight that tax evasion over 100,000 euros could lead to prison terms of up to eight years. The government is still putting the final touches to the 2020 budget bill.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati