Thank God for JPII's work tweets pope

22 Ottobre 2019
Vatican City, October 22 - Pope Francis tweeted on Saint John Paul II's feast day Tuesday that "let us thank the Lord for every good carried out in the world and in hearts through the words, works and holiness of John Paul II". He added: "Let us always remember his call. 'Open your doors to Christ'."
