Ancona
Trains slowed by deer on tracks

 
Catania
12 drugs arrests in Catania

 
Milan
Woman reports rape in Milan

 
Brussels
Conte 'not worried' after EC demands budget clarification

 
Vatican City
Thank God for JPII's work tweets pope

 
Bolzano
Alto Adige confirms name

 
Genoa
Soccer: Genoa sack Andreazzoli, Motta set to take over

 
Rome
Govt reaches agreement on stiffer jail terms for tax evaders

 
Florence
Medics construct child's ear with 3D printing

 
Modena
Charred body found in car in Modena

 
Brussels
EC demands budget clarification by Wednesday

 

Vatican City

Remember his call to open doors to Christ

Vatican City, October 22 - Pope Francis tweeted on Saint John Paul II's feast day Tuesday that "let us thank the Lord for every good carried out in the world and in hearts through the words, works and holiness of John Paul II". He added: "Let us always remember his call. 'Open your doors to Christ'."

