Martedì 22 Ottobre 2019 | 15:10

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Ancona
Trains slowed by deer on tracks

Trains slowed by deer on tracks

 
Catania
12 drugs arrests in Catania

12 drugs arrests in Catania

 
Milan
Woman reports rape in Milan

Woman reports rape in Milan

 
Brussels
Conte 'not worried' after EC demands budget clarification

Conte 'not worried' after EC demands budget clarification

 
Vatican City
Thank God for JPII's work tweets pope

Thank God for JPII's work tweets pope

 
Bolzano
Alto Adige confirms name

Alto Adige confirms name

 
Genoa
Soccer: Genoa sack Andreazzoli, Motta set to take over

Soccer: Genoa sack Andreazzoli, Motta set to take over

 
Rome
Govt reaches agreement on stiffer jail terms for tax evaders

Govt reaches agreement on stiffer jail terms for tax evaders

 
Florence
Medics construct child's ear with 3D printing

Medics construct child's ear with 3D printing

 
Modena
Charred body found in car in Modena

Charred body found in car in Modena

 
Brussels
EC demands budget clarification by Wednesday

EC demands budget clarification by Wednesday

 

Il Biancorosso

la partita
Il Bari fa indietro tutta: è un punto guadagnato

Il Bari fa indietro tutta: è un punto guadagnato

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

GdM.TVIl progetto
Policlinico Bari, ecco la Stanza rosa: accoglierà donne e bimbi vittime di violenza

Policlinico Bari, ecco la Stanza rosa: accoglierà donne e bimbi vittime di violenza

 
BrindisiL'arresto
Brindisi, perseguitano giovane dopo prestito: coppia finisce in manette

Brindisi, perseguitano giovane dopo prestito: coppia finisce in manette

 
LecceL'operazione
Tricase, a casa droga e posta mai consegnata: dipendente delle Poste e figlio in carcere

Tricase, a casa droga e posta mai consegnata: dipendente delle Poste e figlio in carcere

 
HomeCriminalità
San Severo, sabotaggi a cantine,: scatta la gara di solidarietà per salvare azienda

San Severo, sabotaggi a cantine,: scatta la gara di solidarietà per salvare azienda

 
TarantoIl progetto
Arcelor Mittal, presentato Centro ricerca: investimento da 10 mln

Arcelor Mittal, presentato Centro ricerca: investimento da 10 mln

 
PotenzaSicurezza in città
Potenza, 20 «occhi elettronici» per contrastare lo spaccio davanti le scuole

Potenza, 20 «occhi elettronici» per contrastare lo spaccio davanti le scuole

 
MateraL'intervista
Matera, Mariolina Venezia svela la «sua» Imma Tataranni

Matera, Mariolina Venezia svela la «sua» Imma Tataranni

 
BatIn municipio
Barletta, «Rimpastino-bis» nella Giunta Cannito: esce Lacerenza entra Salvemini

Barletta, «Rimpastino-bis» nella Giunta Cannito: esce Lacerenza entra Salvemini

 

i più letti

Bari, falciato a raffiche di kalashinkov: 16 anni alla nipote del boss

Bari, falciato a raffiche di kalashinkov: 16 anni alla nipote del boss

Melfi, 7 anni in Tribunale per riscuotere la vincita alla slot: avrà 500mila euro

Melfi, 7 anni in Tribunale per riscuotere la vincita alla slot: avrà 500mila euro

Lecce, eredità contesa dello zio: indagati noto avvocato e suo padre

Lecce, eredità contesa dello zio: indagati noto avvocato e suo padre

Bari, fece uccidere ex amante davanti all'Amiu: chiesto ergastolo per imprenditrice

Bari, fece uccidere ex amante davanti all'Amiu: chiesto ergastolo per imprenditrice

L'eroe di Alberobello: «Giuseppe salvò la mia bimba nel naufragio della Costa Concordia»

L'eroe di Alberobello: «Giuseppe salvò la mia bimba nel naufragio della Costa Concordia»

Brussels

Conte 'not worried' after EC demands budget clarification

Letter does not signal a crisis says Moscovici

Conte 'not worried' after EC demands budget clarification

Brussels, October 22 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that he was not concerned after the European Commission sent his government a letter requesting "further information about the precise composition of the structural changes and the spending developments foreseen in the budget". The Commission said this information was necessary in order to "establish whether there is a risk of a significant deviation from the adjustments requested" for 2019 and 2020. It said the reply should arrive on Wednesday. It added that Italy's plans "do not respect the debt-reduction target for 2020" because they envisage a deterioration of the structural deficit of 0.1% of GDP rather than the recommended adjustment of 0.6%. "We'll give the EU all the necessary clarification," Conte said. "We are not worried". European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Tuesday that the fact the EU has requested clarification from Italy about its budget plans did not mean a showdown over the package was in the pipeline. "This letter is different from the one sent to the Italian government last year," Moscovici said, referring to a recent infringement-procedure near miss. "It expresses what I have already stated, which is that there is no budget crisis with Italy. "We are working in the best possible conditions with (Premier) Giuseppe Conte and (Economy Minister) Roberto Gualtieri. "The climate is relaxed and positive. "There is a risk of a significant deviation and so we are obliged to highlight it. "If we had wanted a change of budget or a change of figures or policy we would have written that"

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati