Soccer: Genoa sack Andreazzoli, Motta set to take over

Genoa, October 22 - Genoa on Tuesday sacked coach Aurelio Andreazzoli after a run of three losses left them second from bottom in Serie A. Thiago Motta is set to take over, they said. Former Roma and Empoli boss Andreazzoli, 65, signed a two-year contract with Genoa in June. But their poor opening to the season has left them second from bottom, on five points from eight games, one point above basement side Sampdoria. Former Barcelona, Inter, PSG and Italy midfielder Motta, 37, of Brazilian descent, has only previously coached the Parisian club's under-19 side. He is set to lead his first training session later today, Genoa said.