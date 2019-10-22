Medics construct child's ear with 3D printing

Florence, October 22 - Doctors at Florence's Meyer hospital said Tuesday that they have used 3D printing techniques to construct an external ear for a child. The patient is a 13-year-old boy who was born with no external ears because of a severe form of microtia, a congenital deformity in which the pinna is underdeveloped. Plastic surgeons used the boy's costal cartilage to create an ear using 3D printing. Doctors are planning to do a similar operation for the other ear.