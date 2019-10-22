Martedì 22 Ottobre 2019 | 13:25

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Govt reaches agreement on stiffer jail terms for tax evaders

Govt reaches agreement on stiffer jail terms for tax evaders

 
Florence
Medics construct child's ear with 3D printing

Medics construct child's ear with 3D printing

 
Modena
Charred body found in car in Modena

Charred body found in car in Modena

 
Brussels
EC demands budget clarification by Wednesday

EC demands budget clarification by Wednesday

 
Turin
Two dead, two missing in storms, Piedmont declares emergency

Two dead, two missing in storms, Piedmont declares emergency

 
Reggio Emilia
Boy, 12, has dad arrested for beating mum

Boy, 12, has dad arrested for beating mum

 
Naples
Contraband cigarette dealers had basic income

Contraband cigarette dealers had basic income

 
Caserta
Elderly man found dead in home with cut wounds

Elderly man found dead in home with cut wounds

 
Naples
Naples industry to strike on Whirlpool Oct 31

Naples industry to strike on Whirlpool Oct 31

 
Genoa
Genoa-Milan, Genoa-Turin train lines closed by floods

Genoa-Milan, Genoa-Turin train lines closed by floods

 
Rome
Hater wishes cancer on PD's Cirinnà

Hater wishes cancer on PD's Cirinnà

 

Il Biancorosso

la partita
Il Bari fa indietro tutta: è un punto guadagnato

Il Bari fa indietro tutta: è un punto guadagnato

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'incontro
Fico a Bari: «Firmato protocollo d'intesa per incontri tra scuole e carceri minorili»

Fico a Bari: «Firmato protocollo d'intesa per incontri tra scuole e carceri minorili»

 
BrindisiIl ritrovamento
Torre Guaceto, nella riserva spunta una rara farfalla notturna

Torre Guaceto, nella riserva spunta una rara farfalla notturna

 
LecceL'operazione
Tricase, a casa droga e posta mai consegnata: dipendente delle Poste e figlio in carcere

Tricase, a casa droga e posta mai consegnata: dipendente delle Poste e figlio in carcere

 
HomeCriminalità
San Severo, sabotaggi a cantine,: scatta la gara di solidarietà per salvare azienda

San Severo, sabotaggi a cantine,: scatta la gara di solidarietà per salvare azienda

 
TarantoIl progetto
Arcelor Mittal, presentato Centro ricerca: investimento da 10 mln

Arcelor Mittal, presentato Centro ricerca: investimento da 10 mln

 
PotenzaSicurezza in città
Potenza, 20 «occhi elettronici» per contrastare lo spaccio davanti le scuole

Potenza, 20 «occhi elettronici» per contrastare lo spaccio davanti le scuole

 
MateraL'intervista
Matera, Mariolina Venezia svela la «sua» Imma Tataranni

Matera, Mariolina Venezia svela la «sua» Imma Tataranni

 
BatIn municipio
Barletta, «Rimpastino-bis» nella Giunta Cannito: esce Lacerenza entra Salvemini

Barletta, «Rimpastino-bis» nella Giunta Cannito: esce Lacerenza entra Salvemini

 

i più letti

Bari, falciato a raffiche di kalashinkov: 16 anni alla nipote del boss

Bari, falciato a raffiche di kalashinkov: 16 anni alla nipote del boss

Melfi, 7 anni in Tribunale per riscuotere la vincita alla slot: avrà 500mila euro

Melfi, 7 anni in Tribunale per riscuotere la vincita alla slot: avrà 500mila euro

Lecce, eredità contesa dello zio: indagati noto avvocato e suo padre

Lecce, eredità contesa dello zio: indagati noto avvocato e suo padre

Bari, fece uccidere ex amante davanti all'Amiu: chiesto ergastolo per imprenditrice

Bari, fece uccidere ex amante davanti all'Amiu: chiesto ergastolo per imprenditrice

L'eroe di Alberobello: «Giuseppe salvò la mia bimba nel naufragio della Costa Concordia»

L'eroe di Alberobello: «Giuseppe salvò la mia bimba nel naufragio della Costa Concordia»

Modena

Charred body found in car in Modena

Investigators do not yet know if deceased was male or female

Charred body found in car in Modena

Modena, October 22 - The charred remains in a human body were found early on Tuesday in a burned car in the northern city of Modena, sources said. Investigators were not initially able to say whether the deceased was a woman or a man.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati