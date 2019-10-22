EC demands budget clarification by Wednesday

Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2019 | 13:27

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Unions to discuss A. Mittal at ministry on Friday

Unions to discuss A. Mittal at ministry on Friday

 
Rome
Almost 6mn pensioners on less than 1,000 a mt - INPS

Almost 6mn pensioners on less than 1,000 a mt - INPS

 
Terni
Only Russiagate regards Salvini - Di Maio

Only Russiagate regards Salvini - Di Maio

 
Rome
Fight anti-scientific beliefs says Mattarella

Fight anti-scientific beliefs says Mattarella

 
Rome
Soccer: Inter, Napoli win in Champions League

Soccer: Inter, Napoli win in Champions League

 
Verona

Russia sanctions have failed - Banca Intesa Russia head

 
Rome
No significant deviation in budget - Italy to EC

No significant deviation in budget - Italy to EC

 
Rome
Man cited for flying drone over Trevi Fountain

Man cited for flying drone over Trevi Fountain

 
Rome
Girl, 8, dies after bad turn at school

Girl, 8, dies after bad turn at school

 
Rome
Jobless youth commits suicide after attending 'false course'

Jobless youth commits suicide after attending 'false course'

 
Rome
Salvini should say why in Moscow with Savoini - Conte

Salvini should say why in Moscow with Savoini - Conte

 

Il Biancorosso

Al San Nicola
Bari, altri 3 punti in cassaforte: Catanzaro battuto 2-0

Bari, altri 3 punti in cassaforte: Catanzaro battuto 2-0

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl caso
Bari, inviava filmini porno alla figlia ed era violento con tutta la famiglia: arrestato 55enne

Bari, inviava filmini porno alla figlia ed era violento con tutta la famiglia: arrestato 55enne

 
Tarantoviolenze domestiche
Taranto, picchia la moglie per anni e lei tenta il suicidio: salvata dalla polizia

Taranto, picchia la moglie per anni e lei tenta il suicidio: salvata dalla polizia

 
Batnel Nordbarese
Trinitapoli, vandali nella cappella di famiglia del vicesindaco: si pensa a intimidazione

Trinitapoli, vandali nella cappella di famiglia del vicesindaco: si pensa a intimidazione

 
Potenzanel Potentino
Lagonegro, tenta di violentare e picchia la figliastra: arrestato 55enne

Lagonegro, tenta di violentare e picchia la figliastra: arrestato 55enne

 
Leccedemografia
Culle vuote e boom di emigrati: il Salento si spopola

Culle vuote e boom di emigrati: il Salento si spopola

 
Brindisil'allarme
Brindisi, topi nella scuola dell'infanzia: plesso chiuso per 2 giorni

Brindisi, topi nella scuola dell'infanzia: plesso chiuso per 2 giorni

 
FoggiaAeronautica militare
Foggia, problemi a un motore: drone «Predator» atterra in campagna

Foggia, problemi a un motore: drone «Predator» atterra in campagna

 
MateraLa manifestazione
A Matera nonni e nipoti in un girotondo per la vita e per la pace

A Matera nonni e nipoti in un girotondo per la vita e per la pace

 

i più letti

La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

La Puglia non paga più, il Frecciarossa taglia Taranto e il treno diventa lucano

Taranto, il bluff facoltà di Medicina: Rettore Bari dice stop a lezioni

Taranto, il bluff facoltà di Medicina: Rettore Bari dice stop a lezioni
Asl: rivedere decisione

Sanità, il duello tra il governatore e «Le Iene»: «L’ospedale di Terlizzi? Sarà riconvertito»

Sanità, duello tra Emiliano e «Le Iene»: «L’ospedale di Terlizzi? Sarà riconvertito». «Uno spreco»  VD

«Mi hanno licenziato, ora mi butto»: momenti di tensione sul Ponte Adriatico di Bari

Bari, «Mi hanno licenziato, mi butto giù»: panico sul Ponte Adriatico VD

Cerignola, fermato su statale: andava a 193 km/h, il limite era 90

Cerignola, fermato su statale: andava a 193 km/h, il limite era 90

Brussels

EC demands budget clarification by Wednesday

Details needed to see if 'significant deviation'

EC demands budget clarification by Wednesday

Brussels, October 22 - The European Commission has sent the Italian government a letter requesting "further information about the precise composition of the structural changes and the spending developments foreseen in the budget", sources said on Tuesday. The Commission said this information was necessary in order to "establish whether there is a risk of a significant deviation from the adjustments requested" for 2019 and 2020. It said the reply should arrive on Wednesday. It added that Italy's plans "do not respect the debt-reduction target for 2020" because they envisage a deterioration of the structural deficit of 0.1% of GDP rather than the recommended adjustment of 0.6%.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati