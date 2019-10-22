EC demands budget clarification by Wednesday

Brussels, October 22 - The European Commission has sent the Italian government a letter requesting "further information about the precise composition of the structural changes and the spending developments foreseen in the budget", sources said on Tuesday. The Commission said this information was necessary in order to "establish whether there is a risk of a significant deviation from the adjustments requested" for 2019 and 2020. It said the reply should arrive on Wednesday. It added that Italy's plans "do not respect the debt-reduction target for 2020" because they envisage a deterioration of the structural deficit of 0.1% of GDP rather than the recommended adjustment of 0.6%.