Two dead, two missing in storms, Piedmont declares emergency

Turin, October 22 - Two people are dead and two others are missing after a wave of violent storms caused flooding many areas of northern Italy. The extreme weather has caused major damage and massive disruption for rail and road traffic, with many schools closed, prompting the Piedmont region to request a state of emergency be declared for the situation in the province of Alessandria. "It will make our hearts weep when we count up all the damage and the mayors and private sector cannot be left on their own to tackle it," said Piedmont Governor Alberto Cirio. "The State must make its presence felt". One of the deceased was a taxi driver whose car was swept away after a river burst its banks in the area of Serravalle. The client was found alive. The other dead person was an 81-year-old pensioner who died after his car slid off a provincial highway in torrential rain at Strambino, near Turin. His wife was injured. Two elderly people are missing in the town of Mornese. Angelo Borrelli, the head of the Civil Protection Department, has travelled to the north to oversee the response to the emergency.